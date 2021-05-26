LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Kikilias: The beneficial effects of the vaccine far exceed any side effects

26 May 2021
The beneficial effects of the vaccine are immensely greater than any undesirable side effects, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Tuesday in an interview with ‘action 24’ television channel.

Referring to the national health system, he said that it was being transformed, modernised and was heading towards a new era, in spite of all those who believed the opposite. Specifically, he said: “We fought a huge battle, all of us together, the doctors, the public hospitals, the military hospitals, the private clinics. A battle that we fought every day for the national health system to stay standing, to survive to fight another day. While other strong, rich countries did not hold up, the national health system Greece stayed upright during the pandemic.”

