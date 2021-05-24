EU to close the European airspace for Belarus

The leaders of European Union member states will today call on European airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and are expected to agree to ban Belarusian carriers from using European airports and EU airspace, according to a draft decision.

Citing the draft, Reuters reported that the “27” would also agree to impose sanctions on Minsk and would ask the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to urgently investigate the forced landing of a Ryanair aircraft in Minsk on Sunday.