Meet the Storm hybrid amphibious MPV, soon to become submersible (photos)
Ukrainian company Highland Systems has debuted a unique multi-role armoured vehicle at the IREX defense expo in Abu Dhabi. The Storm is an armored MPV with a hybrid powertrain and fully amphibious capabilities, with a submersible version coming.
This is far from the first amphibious, tracked military vehicle; Russia’s BMP-3F and the USA’s AAV-7 have been around for some time now. But the Storm is the first to take advantage of a hybrid-electric powertrain, giving it an impressive 18-36 hour range in hybrid mode with its diesel range extender running, or the ability to operate purely on battery power for 1.5-3.5 hours depending on your speed.
Weighing in at around 8,000 kg (17,600 lb), this versatile six-seater’s 2,500-horsepower electric powertrain makes it a seriously quick performer for its category. The top speed on land is 140 km/h (87 mph), and it’s capable of an impressive 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in the water, two to three times as fast as larger competitors. It’ll currently handle waves up to 1.5 metres (60 inches).
source newatlas.com
