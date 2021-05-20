Large fire in Corinth – six villages were evacuated (videos)

Authorities in the Corinth region of Schino have evacuated people from six villages to safety as firefighters battled a forest fire with scores of trucks and 21 aircraft, they said on Thursday.

No deaths were reported in the blaze that broke out on Wednesday night at a small seaside holiday resort on the Peloponnese peninsula, about 90 km from the capital, Athens.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of six villages and two monasteries in the Gerania mountains as a precaution, a fire brigade official said.

More than 180 firefighters were battling the blaze backed by 62 fire trucks, 17 aircraft, and three helicopters, the fire brigade said on Twitter.

According to firefighters, the fire has damaged homes in the area, but they have no official reports yet, as most of them are holiday homes and not permanent homes, so their owners were not there. There are only reports of damage to warehouses and huts, but the damage will be accounted for after the fire is completely controlled.

Damage has also been caused to the electricity network, as PPC poles have been burned and cables have been cut, so PPC crews are in the area to repair the damage.