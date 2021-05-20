Egypt looking to strengthen military cooperation with Cyprus & Greece
Egypt has discussed expanding military relations with Cyprus and Greece within the framework of continued coordination between them.
This came during the visit to Cyprus of Lt. Gen. Mohammed Zaki, commander in chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces and minister of defense and military production.
Zaki left Cairo on Tuesday, heading a high-level military delegation on an official visit to Cyprus that will last for several days, according to an Egyptian army statement.
The visit will witness tripartite talks held by the defense ministers of Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, who will discuss military relations and other issues of common interest.
Source: Arab News
