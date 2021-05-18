Erdogan: “84 million Turks will continue to defend Jerusalem” (video)

Turkish President Recep Erdogan unleashed an unprecedented attack on US President Joe Biden on the occasion of the approval given by Washington to the sale of weapons to Israel, despite the bloody clashes in the Gaza Strip.

“Today we saw Biden sign a serious arms deal with Israel. (…) Mr. Biden, you took the side of the Armenians in the so-called “Genocide”. “Now, unfortunately, you are writing history with your blood-stained hands, supporting Israel, which is attacking Gaza in a disproportionate way,” Erdogan said.

“We will not be silent and we will continue our struggle,” the Turkish president added.

“We will provide all kinds of political and military support for international steps to liberate Jerusalem and protect the Palestinian people from attacks.”

“84 million Turks will continue to defend Jerusalem”, he said.

Joe Biden announced today that he would speak again later in the day with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in the Middle East.

“I will speak to the (Israeli) prime minister in an hour and I will have more to say after this conversation,” Biden told reporters when asked if he would call for a ceasefire.

Today, for the third time in a week, the United States again opposed the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an end to violence and “the protection of civilians, especially children,” diplomatic sources said.