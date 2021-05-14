PM Mistotakis meets with PM Zaev in Athens
Greek PM Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia Zoran Zaev at the Maximos Palace in Athens, on the occasion of Mr. Zaev’s participation in the Delphi Economic Forum.
During the meeting, Mr. Mitsotakis and Mr. Zaev proceeded to assess the relations between the two countries, while reaffirming their willingness to explore the possibilities for cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and energy.
In the context of Greece’s firm support for the European prospect of the Western Balkans, the PM reaffirmed the European course of the neighboring country, based on the current rules, respect for good neighbourly relations, and, at the same time, full, consistent and good-faith implementation of the Prespa Agreement, as part of the accession process.
