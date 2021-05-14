LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mistotakis meets with PM Zaev in Athens

14 May 2021
27 Views

Greek PM Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia Zoran Zaev at the Maximos Palace in Athens, on the occasion of Mr. Zaev’s participation in the Delphi Economic Forum.

During the meeting, Mr. Mitsotakis and Mr. Zaev proceeded to assess the relations between the two countries, while reaffirming their willingness to explore the possibilities for cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and energy.

In the context of Greece’s firm support for the European prospect of the Western Balkans, the PM reaffirmed the European course of the neighboring country, based on the current rules, respect for good neighbourly relations, and, at the same time, full, consistent and good-faith implementation of the Prespa Agreement, as part of the accession process.

You may be interested

Athenians flee capital after free movement allowed
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

Athenians flee capital after free movement allowed

makis - May 14, 2021

Greeks were leaving en-masse from the Attica basin to nearby islands and other destinations on Friday, following the official lifting…

Movement free across Greece
GREECE
shares39 views
GREECE
shares39 views

Movement free across Greece

Panos - May 14, 2021

Greeks will be allowed to move freely throughout the country from Friday, as the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister…

Let’s be honest, Turkey cannot join the EU: Manfred Weber
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Let’s be honest, Turkey cannot join the EU: Manfred Weber

Panos - May 14, 2021

“Let us be honest, Turkey cannot join the EU,” said Manfred Weber, the leader of the European Parliament’s People’s Party…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Athenians flee capital after free movement allowed
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

Athenians flee capital after free movement allowed

makis - May 14, 2021

Greeks were leaving en-masse from the Attica basin to nearby islands and other destinations on Friday, following the official lifting of the Covid-19 movement restriction between prefectures.…

Movement free across Greece
GREECE
shares39 views
GREECE
shares39 views

Movement free across Greece

Panos - May 14, 2021

Greeks will be allowed to move freely throughout the country from Friday, as the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Government Coordination Akis Skertsos, officially announced.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Athenians flee capital after free movement allowed
GREECE
shares43 views
GREECE
shares43 views

Athenians flee capital after free movement allowed

makis - May 14, 2021

Greeks were leaving en-masse from the Attica basin to nearby islands and other destinations on Friday, following the official lifting of the Covid-19 movement restriction between prefectures.…

Movement free across Greece
GREECE
shares39 views
GREECE
shares39 views

Movement free across Greece

Panos - May 14, 2021

Greeks will be allowed to move freely throughout the country from Friday, as the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Government Coordination Akis Skertsos, officially announced.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments