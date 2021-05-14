Movement free across Greece
Greeks will be allowed to move freely throughout the country from Friday, as the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Government Coordination Akis Skertsos, officially announced.
In the context of the gradual lifting of the Covid-19 restrictive measures, the obligatory mobile phone SMS for travel and shopping are abolished, while travelling between prefectures will be allowed again.
Travel to the islands will be done with a negative test of any type (rapid, self, or molecular), with a vaccination certificate, or with a certificate of illness. At the same time, Mr. Skertsos announced that the green certificate will be activated for those who have been vaccinated.
You may be interested
Athenians flee capital after free movement allowedmakis - May 14, 2021
Greeks were leaving en-masse from the Attica basin to nearby islands and other destinations on Friday, following the official lifting…
Let’s be honest, Turkey cannot join the EU: Manfred WeberPanos - May 14, 2021
“Let us be honest, Turkey cannot join the EU,” said Manfred Weber, the leader of the European Parliament’s People’s Party…
PM Mistotakis meets with PM Zaev in AthensPanos - May 14, 2021
Greek PM Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia Zoran Zaev at the Maximos Palace in…
Leave a Comment