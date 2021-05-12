Greek police offers € 300,000 reward for information on killers of 20-year-old mother at Glyka Nera

Greek police have issued a reward of three hundred thousand (€ 300,000) to anyone who can provide intelligence about the killers of 20-year-old Caroline in an additional effort to explore all channels of information and facilitate investigations to locate and arrest them. The relevant decision for the bounty on the murderers of the young mother, in her house, in front of her husband and their only 11-month-old child, was signed today by the Minister of Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis and the Deputy Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis.

Any citizen who may have information about the suspects can contact the telephone numbers 210-6442694 and 210-6411111 of the Security Directorate of Attica.

As the announcement states the anonymity and security of the persons who will provide information and data, is ensured towards each Authority and any third party.

The news of the brutal murder of the young mother at Glyka Nera, Attica has shocked Greek society, with police officers saying they had never witnessed such a heinous crime.