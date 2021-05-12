Coronavirus Greece: 2,489 new cases in 24 hours, 70 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,489, of which 14 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 369,554, of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 49 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,616 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 70, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,211 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 707 (61.5% men).

Their median age is 67 years, 82.9% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,226 patients have been discharged from the ICU.