Coronavirus Greece: 1,904 new cases in 24 hours, 60 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,904, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 363,904, of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 48 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,456 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 60, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,089 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 732 (62.2% men).

Their median age is 67 years, 82.9% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,199 patients have been discharged from the ICU.