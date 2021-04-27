Coronavirus Greece: 1,317 new cases, 811 intubated, 80 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,317, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 334,436 (daily change +0.4%), of which 51.3% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 69 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,662 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 80, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 10,087 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 811 (63.1% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.7% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,050 patients have been discharged from the ICU. The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 451 (daily change -6.24%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 up to 106 years).