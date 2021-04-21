Yes, you may be reading the wrong horoscope & No, it isn’t NASA’s fault your zodiac sign changed
There are actually 13 signs of the zodiac, and the Earth’s axis has shifted since the Babylonians codified the horoscope dates some 3,000 years ago, so if you are a believer in astrology but also scrupulously exact about your science, you may have to change which star sign you were born under.
NASA wrote about the 13th zodiac sign, Ophiuchus, four years ago, and it also noted that other traditions recognized up to 24 zodiac constellations — so, options — but the information has been in the public domain for at least 20 years. Why does it pop up again every few years? Maybe it’s something in the stars.
Source: The Week
You may be interested
Shopping hours extended ahead of Easter, starting on ThursdayPanos - Apr 21, 2021
For shops in Attica, the Athens Chamber of Commerce has proposed that shop opening hours on Thursday, April 22, Friday,…
Coronavirus Greece: New shock with 3,789 new cases, 847 intubated, 87 deathsPanos - Apr 21, 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,789, of which 7 were identified after…
Mitsotakis from the “Iniohos” exercise: We are not naive before the new threats we face (photos)Panos - Apr 21, 2021
The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had the opportunity to see the diverse capabilities of the Armed Forces of Greece and…
Leave a Comment