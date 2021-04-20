Underfloor central heating from 2700 B.C. in Minoan Crete
From 7000 BC they built cylindrical houses with flat or vaulted roofs, at the top of which was an opening.
On the floor, directly under the opening, was the hearth. These houses had no interior walls, so the heat from the main hearth was transmitted to the entire building. Strange as it may seem, underfloor heating was invented before the radiator.
The first is a discovery of the Minoan Greeks, the second of the Romans. In the royal rooms of Knossos, there were pipes under the floor through which hot water flowed and warmed the rooms.
The ancient city was excavated by Evans in 1900, and this means that the Sweden M. Trivald, who introduced underfloor heating in 1716 in a form that is about the same today, was not aware of this ancient achievement.
The rich Romans did not know about underfloor heating either. They used “hypocausts”.
Source: Greece High Definition
You may be interested
Greece ranked among top 8 honeymoon destination on PinterestPanos - Apr 20, 2021
Greece is ranked among the top 8 honeymoon destinations in the world by users of the Pinterest platform, according to…
How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the talePanos - Apr 20, 2021
Like all airlines, British Airways has experienced a dreadful 2020, dogged by a virus that has devoured the demand for…
Covid-19 quarantine for inbound travellers to Greece ends (countries affected)Panos - Apr 20, 2021
Permanent residents entering Greece from EU member states, countries in the Schengen Agreement, the United Kingdom, the United States of…
Leave a Comment