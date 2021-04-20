LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Underfloor central heating from 2700 B.C. in Minoan Crete

19 April 2021
20 Views

From 7000 BC they built cylindrical houses with flat or vaulted roofs, at the top of which was an opening.

On the floor, directly under the opening, was the hearth. These houses had no interior walls, so the heat from the main hearth was transmitted to the entire building. Strange as it may seem, underfloor heating was invented before the radiator.

The first is a discovery of the Minoan Greeks, the second of the Romans. In the royal rooms of Knossos, there were pipes under the floor through which hot water flowed and warmed the rooms.

The ancient city was excavated by Evans in 1900, and this means that the Sweden M. Trivald, who introduced underfloor heating in 1716 in a form that is about the same today, was not aware of this ancient achievement.

The rich Romans did not know about underfloor heating either. They used “hypocausts”.

Source: Greece High Definition

You may be interested

Greece ranked among top 8 honeymoon destination on Pinterest
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Greece ranked among top 8 honeymoon destination on Pinterest

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Greece is ranked among the top 8 honeymoon destinations in the world by users of the Pinterest platform, according to…

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Like all airlines, British Airways has experienced a dreadful 2020, dogged by a virus that has devoured the demand for…

Covid-19 quarantine for inbound travellers to Greece ends (countries affected)
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Covid-19 quarantine for inbound travellers to Greece ends (countries affected)

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Permanent residents entering Greece from EU member states, countries in the Schengen Agreement, the United Kingdom, the United States of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greece ranked among top 8 honeymoon destination on Pinterest
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Greece ranked among top 8 honeymoon destination on Pinterest

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Greece is ranked among the top 8 honeymoon destinations in the world by users of the Pinterest platform, according to a Kuoni survey of 10,000 photo boards…

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Like all airlines, British Airways has experienced a dreadful 2020, dogged by a virus that has devoured the demand for travel, and left airports looking like post-Gold…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greece ranked among top 8 honeymoon destination on Pinterest
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Greece ranked among top 8 honeymoon destination on Pinterest

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Greece is ranked among the top 8 honeymoon destinations in the world by users of the Pinterest platform, according to a Kuoni survey of 10,000 photo boards…

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Like all airlines, British Airways has experienced a dreadful 2020, dogged by a virus that has devoured the demand for travel, and left airports looking like post-Gold…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments