Greece is ranked among the top 8 honeymoon destinations in the world by users of the Pinterest platform, according to a Kuoni survey of 10,000 photo boards related to honeymoon travel on the platform.

Bali emerged as the ultimate dream honeymoon destination, followed by Italy and Hawaii. European destinations are the most popular, with six European countries in the top 20 destinations. See the top 20 destinations according to the frequency found in the Pinterest tables…

20. Fiji – 408 paintings

19. Spain – 415

18. Bahamas – 417

17. Aruba – 442

16. St Lucia – 477

15. Iceland – 499

14. France – 500

13. New Zealand – 601

12. Jamaica – 699

11. Japan – 717

10. Costa Rica – 729

9. India – 734

8. Greece – 757

7. Mexico – 949

6. Thailand – 980

5. Ireland – 980

4. Maldives – 981 north

3. Hawaii – 992 Boards

2. Italy – 997 north

1. Bali – 998 boards