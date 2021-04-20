LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece ranked among top 8 honeymoon destination on Pinterest

19 April 2021
23 Views

Greece is ranked among the top 8 honeymoon destinations in the world by users of the Pinterest platform, according to a Kuoni survey of 10,000 photo boards related to honeymoon travel on the platform.

Bali emerged as the ultimate dream honeymoon destination, followed by Italy and Hawaii. European destinations are the most popular, with six European countries in the top 20 destinations. See the top 20 destinations according to the frequency found in the Pinterest tables…
20. Fiji – 408 paintings
19. Spain – 415
18. Bahamas – 417
17. Aruba – 442
16. St Lucia – 477
15. Iceland – 499
14. France – 500
13. New Zealand – 601
12. Jamaica – 699
11. Japan – 717
10. Costa Rica – 729
9. India – 734
8. Greece – 757
7. Mexico – 949
6. Thailand – 980
5. Ireland – 980
4. Maldives – 981 north
3. Hawaii – 992 Boards
2. Italy – 997 north
1. Bali – 998 boards

You may be interested

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Like all airlines, British Airways has experienced a dreadful 2020, dogged by a virus that has devoured the demand for…

Underfloor central heating from 2700 B.C. in Minoan Crete
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Underfloor central heating from 2700 B.C. in Minoan Crete

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

From 7000 BC they built cylindrical houses with flat or vaulted roofs, at the top of which was an opening.…

Covid-19 quarantine for inbound travellers to Greece ends (countries affected)
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Covid-19 quarantine for inbound travellers to Greece ends (countries affected)

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Permanent residents entering Greece from EU member states, countries in the Schengen Agreement, the United Kingdom, the United States of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Like all airlines, British Airways has experienced a dreadful 2020, dogged by a virus that has devoured the demand for travel, and left airports looking like post-Gold…

Underfloor central heating from 2700 B.C. in Minoan Crete
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Underfloor central heating from 2700 B.C. in Minoan Crete

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

From 7000 BC they built cylindrical houses with flat or vaulted roofs, at the top of which was an opening. On the floor, directly under the opening,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale
WORLD
shares22 views
WORLD
shares22 views

How a BA pilot got sucked out of a cockpit window, but lived to tell the tale

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Like all airlines, British Airways has experienced a dreadful 2020, dogged by a virus that has devoured the demand for travel, and left airports looking like post-Gold…

Underfloor central heating from 2700 B.C. in Minoan Crete
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Underfloor central heating from 2700 B.C. in Minoan Crete

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

From 7000 BC they built cylindrical houses with flat or vaulted roofs, at the top of which was an opening. On the floor, directly under the opening,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments