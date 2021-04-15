LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Foreign Minister to meet with Turkish President on Thursday

15 April 2021
9 Views

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tomorrow, Thursday.

According to the official announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will take place at 15:00 in Ankara.

“During his stay in Ankara, on Thursday, April 15, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 15.00 Greek time”, states the announcement of the Foreign Minister.

In the afternoon, Mr. Dendias will have a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoglu.

You may be interested

EU member-states agree to issue Covid-19 travel certificate
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

EU member-states agree to issue Covid-19 travel certificate

Panos - Apr 15, 2021

European Union countries today formally agreed to issue Covid travel certificates as a step towards reopening tourism this summer with…

Group of parents files lawsuit against Greek state over Covid-19 self-tests
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Group of parents files lawsuit against Greek state over Covid-19 self-tests

Panos - Apr 15, 2021

A group of Greek parents in Crete filed a lawsuit against the high school principal, the Rethymno secondary school director,…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,089 cases in a day, with 809 patients intubated
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,089 cases in a day, with 809 patients intubated

Panos - Apr 15, 2021

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,089, of which…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
EU member-states agree to issue Covid-19 travel certificate
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

EU member-states agree to issue Covid-19 travel certificate

Panos - Apr 15, 2021

European Union countries today formally agreed to issue Covid travel certificates as a step towards reopening tourism this summer with details to be negotiated with MEPs in…

Group of parents files lawsuit against Greek state over Covid-19 self-tests
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Group of parents files lawsuit against Greek state over Covid-19 self-tests

Panos - Apr 15, 2021

A group of Greek parents in Crete filed a lawsuit against the high school principal, the Rethymno secondary school director, the Crete regional director of education, and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
EU member-states agree to issue Covid-19 travel certificate
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

EU member-states agree to issue Covid-19 travel certificate

Panos - Apr 15, 2021

European Union countries today formally agreed to issue Covid travel certificates as a step towards reopening tourism this summer with details to be negotiated with MEPs in…

Group of parents files lawsuit against Greek state over Covid-19 self-tests
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Group of parents files lawsuit against Greek state over Covid-19 self-tests

Panos - Apr 15, 2021

A group of Greek parents in Crete filed a lawsuit against the high school principal, the Rethymno secondary school director, the Crete regional director of education, and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments