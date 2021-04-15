Greek Foreign Minister to meet with Turkish President on Thursday
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tomorrow, Thursday.
According to the official announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will take place at 15:00 in Ankara.
“During his stay in Ankara, on Thursday, April 15, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 15.00 Greek time”, states the announcement of the Foreign Minister.
In the afternoon, Mr. Dendias will have a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoglu.
You may be interested
EU member-states agree to issue Covid-19 travel certificatePanos - Apr 15, 2021
European Union countries today formally agreed to issue Covid travel certificates as a step towards reopening tourism this summer with…
Group of parents files lawsuit against Greek state over Covid-19 self-testsPanos - Apr 15, 2021
A group of Greek parents in Crete filed a lawsuit against the high school principal, the Rethymno secondary school director,…
Coronavirus Greece: 3,089 cases in a day, with 809 patients intubatedPanos - Apr 15, 2021
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,089, of which…
Leave a Comment