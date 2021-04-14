LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Tsitsipas moves into 16 at Monaco Masters after beating Karatsev in 2 sets

13 April 2021
10 Views

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the final 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco after defeating Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in straight sets on Tuesday (6-3, 6-4).

Stefanos Tsitsipas has firmly established himself as one of the top players in the world and is sitting at a career-high #5 in the world rankings. While he has not won any titles so far this year, he has been very consistent and will be looking to win his first Masters-100 title in Monaco. With his elite movement for a tall man and powerful groundstrokes, he is dangerous on every surface, as evidenced by his solid clay-court record.

Tsitsipas will face the winner of the match between Millman and Garin.

You may be interested

Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

The US federal health services are expected to request an immediate suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after…

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,033, of which…

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads the main opposition party SYRIZA by 12 points, according to the results of a polling…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

The US federal health services are expected to request an immediate suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it was reported that six recipients experienced…

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,033, of which 15 were detected after checks at the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

The US federal health services are expected to request an immediate suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it was reported that six recipients experienced…

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,033, of which 15 were detected after checks at the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments