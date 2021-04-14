Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported
The US federal health services are expected to request an immediate suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it was reported that six recipients experienced thrombosis, which occurred about two weeks after the vaccination.
According to the New York Times, all six cases of thrombosis involved women aged 18 to 48 years. According to officials, one of them died and a second had to be treated and is in critical condition.
About 7 million people in the United States have received the jab so far, and 9 million doses have been delivered to the states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The move by the US health authorities is seen as a recommendation for health professionals. However, the federal government is expected to stop administering the vaccine. A similar recommendation is expected from state health officials.
