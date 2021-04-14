LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated

13 April 2021
16 Views

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,033, of which 15 were detected after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 301,103 (daily change +1.4%), of which 51.3% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 55 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,401 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 93, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 9,054 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 802 (63.2% men). Their median age is 67 years, 83.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,901 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

You may be interested

Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

The US federal health services are expected to request an immediate suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after…

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads the main opposition party SYRIZA by 12 points, according to the results of a polling…

Coronavirus Greece: 1,606 new cases, 781 intubated
GREECE
shares41 views
GREECE
shares41 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,606 new cases, 781 intubated

makis - Apr 12, 2021

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,606, of which…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

The US federal health services are expected to request an immediate suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it was reported that six recipients experienced…

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads the main opposition party SYRIZA by 12 points, according to the results of a polling company GPO. Specifically, the poll conducted on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

The US federal health services are expected to request an immediate suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it was reported that six recipients experienced…

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads the main opposition party SYRIZA by 12 points, according to the results of a polling company GPO. Specifically, the poll conducted on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments