These are the killers of journalist Karaivaz (video)

New video and photographic material reveal the two perpetrators of the murder of Greek journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, who was gunned down outside his home on Friday afternoon, in Alimos.

Meanwhile, new intelligence has emerged through the analysis of video footage from cameras in the area that the Homicide analysts have in their possession.

According to the new data revealed by protothema.gr, the driver of the black Beverly has the following characteristics: He has a small frame, wearing a white helmet with tinted glass, a black jacket, jeans, and dark shoes.

The co-rider who sot and killed the journalist has a large body frame with very fit legs, blue dark military pants, khaki hooded jacket, dark shoes, black hat, and a black Covid-19 mask. They arrived at the spot ten minutes before the journalist and waited for him to park the car and get out of his car and execute him.

The homicide division estimates that there was a second group that followed the journalist and informed the killers about the route that the victim followed.

According to the information available so far, it seems that someone informed the murderers when the car of Karaivaz was approaching. Now what remains to be ascertained by the officers of the Hellenic Police is whether there were accomplices in the crime.