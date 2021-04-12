Coronavirus Greece: 1,606 new cases, 781 intubated

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,606, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 297,086 (daily change +0.5%), of which 51.4% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 50 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,531 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 76, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,961 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 781 (63.1% men). Their median age is 67 years, 82.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,870 patients have been discharged from the ICU.