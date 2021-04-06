Forest maps – 6-month extension for objections and 50% slash of fees

An extension of six months for the submission of objections by the citizens regarding the content of the forest maps and a reduction of the objection fee by 50%, was agreed during an extraordinary meeting held between the political leadership of the Hellenic Ministry of Environment and Energy and the PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The government is set to submit legislation immediately and will proceed with interventions across the board to resolve the errors that have arisen regarding the type of land designation.

The matter of forest maps has caused serious problems throughout the country, as in some islands the designation of large swaths of lands as forest maps reached up to 70% of their total landmasses.

According to the ministry, the extension was granted considering, on the one hand, the special conditions that have been created due to the pandemic and on the other hand the need to give the required time for internal and horizontal corrections by the competent services of forest thematic content, without inconvenience and cost for the citizens.

The meeting discussed the initiatives to be taken immediately to solve the problems inherited from a law passed by the previous government, the provisions of which have been overturned by decisions of the Council of State, both in terms of housing densities and cleared areas.

The meeting with the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was attended by the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Kostis Hatzidakis.