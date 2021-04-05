LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds on Monday

5 April 2021
Mostly cloudly and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

The weather conditions favour the transfer of African dust. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 08C to 16C.
Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 10C and 20C.

Scattered clouds in the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-21C.
Partly cloudy with local showers in Athens, 10C-18C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 08C-16C.

