LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Three linemen electrocuted, one injured at Eretria, Greece

1 April 2021
47 Views

A tragedy took place on Thursday at noon at Gymnos Evia in the municipality of Eretria, Greece, where at least four linemen were electrocuted while changing a electricity column.

Three employees are dead, while one is injured. Ambulances and a vehicle of the Fire Brigade rushing to the scene.

One of the three workers was found dead, burned on the pillar.

According to the information so far, the two dead are Greeks and their third colleague is Albanian who lived in a nearby village from where the tragedy happened.

The accident took place in the village square, where the central pillar was being replaced with residents of the village becoming eyewitnesses of the horror.

Until now, a special basket truck is expected to remove the body from the column, in which the unfortunate worker was killed.

You may be interested

Electric Mobility: Europe Races Ahead (infographic)
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Electric Mobility: Europe Races Ahead (infographic)

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

Despite difficult circumstances and the pandemic’s negative impact on the the automotive industry, electric vehicles made a giant leap forward…

Beyond Pluto: The hunt for our solar system’s new ninth planet
WORLD
shares30 views
WORLD
shares30 views

Beyond Pluto: The hunt for our solar system’s new ninth planet

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

You’d think that if you found the first evidence that a planet larger than the Earth was lurking unseen in…

PM Mitsotakis on National Recovery and Resilience Plan: “It is a huge stake we all must win”
FINANCE
shares35 views
FINANCE
shares35 views

PM Mitsotakis on National Recovery and Resilience Plan: “It is a huge stake we all must win”

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is presenting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NNRP) at the General Secretariat for Information and Communication.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Electric Mobility: Europe Races Ahead (infographic)
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Electric Mobility: Europe Races Ahead (infographic)

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

Despite difficult circumstances and the pandemic’s negative impact on the the automotive industry, electric vehicles made a giant leap forward in many countries in 2020. According to…

Beyond Pluto: The hunt for our solar system’s new ninth planet
WORLD
shares30 views
WORLD
shares30 views

Beyond Pluto: The hunt for our solar system’s new ninth planet

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

You’d think that if you found the first evidence that a planet larger than the Earth was lurking unseen in the furthest reaches of our solar system,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Electric Mobility: Europe Races Ahead (infographic)
GREECE
shares44 views
GREECE
shares44 views

Electric Mobility: Europe Races Ahead (infographic)

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

Despite difficult circumstances and the pandemic’s negative impact on the the automotive industry, electric vehicles made a giant leap forward in many countries in 2020. According to…

Beyond Pluto: The hunt for our solar system’s new ninth planet
WORLD
shares30 views
WORLD
shares30 views

Beyond Pluto: The hunt for our solar system’s new ninth planet

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

You’d think that if you found the first evidence that a planet larger than the Earth was lurking unseen in the furthest reaches of our solar system,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments