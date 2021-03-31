Students allowed to attend classes only with Covid-19 tests
Students will only be allowed to physically attend lessons in classrooms if they have undergone Covid-19 diagnostic tests, according to a clause included in a draft bill submitted in Parliament by the Ministry of Education.
The legislation includes a series of requirements and provisions in an effort to address the Covid-19 pandemic. The requirement covers the pupils, students, and trainees at all levels of education.
You may be interested
Retail trade opens from Monday – Free inter-municipal movements on weekendsPanos - Apr 01, 2021
The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, announced the opening of the retail trade from Monday, April 5 and…
Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalitiesPanos - Apr 01, 2021
Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,616, of…
Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalitiesmakis - Mar 31, 2021
Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,616,…
Leave a Comment