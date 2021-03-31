LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Students allowed to attend classes only with Covid-19 tests

31 March 2021
33 Views

Students will only be allowed to physically attend lessons in classrooms if they have undergone Covid-19 diagnostic tests, according to a clause included in a draft bill submitted in Parliament by the Ministry of Education.

The legislation includes a series of requirements and provisions in an effort to address the Covid-19 pandemic. The requirement covers the pupils, students, and trainees at all levels of education.

You may be interested

Retail trade opens from Monday – Free inter-municipal movements on weekends
FINANCE
shares10 views
FINANCE
shares10 views

Retail trade opens from Monday – Free inter-municipal movements on weekends

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, announced the opening of the retail trade from Monday, April 5 and…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalities
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalities

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,616, of…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalities
GREECE
shares37 views
GREECE
shares37 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalities

makis - Mar 31, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,616,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Retail trade opens from Monday – Free inter-municipal movements on weekends
FINANCE
shares10 views
FINANCE
shares10 views

Retail trade opens from Monday – Free inter-municipal movements on weekends

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, announced the opening of the retail trade from Monday, April 5 and the inter-municipal movements with code 6 for…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalities
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalities

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,616, of which 20 were identified after checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Retail trade opens from Monday – Free inter-municipal movements on weekends
FINANCE
shares10 views
FINANCE
shares10 views

Retail trade opens from Monday – Free inter-municipal movements on weekends

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, announced the opening of the retail trade from Monday, April 5 and the inter-municipal movements with code 6 for…

Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalities
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Coronavirus Greece: 3,616 new cases, 739 intubated, 76 fatalities

Panos - Apr 01, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,616, of which 20 were identified after checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments