The Atlantis Ring: Ancient myths & mysticism converge
According to the Timaeus and Critias of Plato (435 BC), 10,000 years ago there was a majestic continent island larger than Libya and Asia combined that birthed a mighty people with wonders and technologies bestowed on them by Poseidon himself. They were the Mighty Atlanteans who conquered and enslaved the proto tribes of Northern Europe, North Africa, Egypt, and Greece.
However, in 9445 BC, the tribes of Athens led an international resistance force against the Atlantean empire. The alliance won, forcing the Atlanteans to retreat past the Pillars of Hercules, only to fall to natural disasters and sink to the bottom of Poseidon’s ocean in a single day. Whether it is true or not, according to John Echel all that would remain would be the Atlantis ring of Luxor left behind in Egypt by an evacuating Atlantean priest. It would then disappear into the abstractions of history.
The enslaved people of Europe, Africa, Egypt, and Greece were free once more only to watch as their alliance dissolved as fast as their Atlantean oppressors. With the demise of this ancient international alliance, so the historical memories of the past were lost. All that would remain were fragments of stories told to Socrates, and finally, Plato.
You may be interested
Rafale vs. F-35 – A comparison (video)Panos - Mar 30, 2021
Greece recently agreed for the procurement of 18 French Rafale multi-role jet fighters, as part of its new military program in…
The volcano-island of Greece you must visit (No, it is not Santorini-video)Panos - Mar 30, 2021
With its incredibly diverse landscape, Greece offers visitors a huge variety of locations of exquisite beauty and uniqueness. Santorini, of…
Constantinople’s oldest Greek newspaper has survived fights and flightPanos - Mar 30, 2021
The office of possibly the world’s only daily newspaper to be produced by a father-and-son team can be found in…
Leave a Comment