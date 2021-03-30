PM Mitsotakis: National Recovery Plan to add €60 billion to Greek economy
The National Recovery Plan has the potential to add another 7 points to GDP over a six-year period beyond the normal growth of the Greek economy and to create an additional 200,000 jobs, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his introductory speech on Monday’s cabinet meeting.
As he stressed, “the actions laid out in the plan are 160 and are tied to specific projects, concerning investments, reforms, and cover very specific time schedules, while they are spread across Greece”.
“It’s a gigantic program that has the potential to mobilise almost €60 billion, €32 billion is guaranteed via the Recovery Fund, 19 billion in grants and the rest in lending, adding leverage from the private sector to shareholder equity, we estimate that total resources amounting to 57 billion euros can be mobilised”, noted Mr. Mitsotakis, clarifying that “it has 4 main pillars; the digital transition of state and business, the increase of employment, the enhancement of health, education, social cohesion, the green economy and the boom in investment”.
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece: 1,724 new cases, 738 intubated, 65 deathsPanos - Mar 30, 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,724, of which 22 were…
Is Globalisation crumbling?Panos - Mar 29, 2021
After decades of growth for world trade, global tourism and international cooperation, globalisation hit a couple of roadblocks in recent…
Oldest and largest Maya structure discovered in southern MexicoPanos - Mar 29, 2021
Scientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient Maya civilization – a colossal…
Leave a Comment