Coronavirus Greece: 1,724 new cases, 738 intubated, 65 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,724, of which 22 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 255,755 (daily change +0.7%), of which 51.5% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 72 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,162 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 65, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,945 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 738 (63.6% men). Their median age is 68 years, 82.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,677 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 456 (daily change +8.06%). The average seven-day admission is 447 patients. The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).