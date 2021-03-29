Coronavirus Greece: 1,449 cases, 735 intubated & 54 fatalities

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours in Greece are 1,449, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 254,031 (daily change +0.6%), of which 51.5% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 55 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,605 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 54, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,880 deaths have been recorded and 95.7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 735 (64.4% men). Their median age is 68 years, 82.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,664 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals across the country is 422 (daily change +13.75%). The median age of cases is 44 years while the median death range is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).