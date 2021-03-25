LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 3,062 new cases, 699 intubated, 67 deaths

25 March 2021
The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,062, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 245,405 (daily change +1.3%), of which 51.5% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 81 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,038 are related to an already known case. 

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 67, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,649 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 699 (65.5% men). Their median age is 68 years, 81.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,632 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 476 (daily change -8.11%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).

