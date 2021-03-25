Coronavirus Greece: 2,588 new cases, 706 intubated, 52 deaths
The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,588, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.
The total number of cases is 247,992 (daily change +1.1%), of which 51.5% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 76 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,969 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 52, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,701 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 706 (64.9% men). Their median age is 68 years, 82.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 439 (daily change -7.77%).
The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).
