LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mitsotakis – Biden phone call scheduled on March 25th

24 March 2021
13 Views

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the US President Joe Biden will have a telephone conversation on the sidelines of Thursday’s Euro-teleconference, which will be addressed by the US President, at the invitation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The fact that the phone call is scheduled for the national anniversary day of March 25 has its own meaning.

Government sources stressed the importance of the two leaders’ communication on the day of the Greek national celebration and reminded the US President’s long-standing stance towards Greece.

The sources added that this is an independent, bilateral communication, independent of the work of the European Council.

It is noted that the new US President has not communicated by phone after his swearing in with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, something that has not happened in the past.

You may be interested

Ireland as Atlantis – Ancient Egyptian & Greek Clues
ART
shares9 views
ART
shares9 views

Ireland as Atlantis – Ancient Egyptian & Greek Clues

Panos - Mar 24, 2021

Scientists used to work on the assumption that Ireland was completely frozen over during the Ice Age, and therefore uninhabitable, until…

Coronavirus Greece: New double negative record with 3,586 new cases & 699 intubated patients
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Coronavirus Greece: New double negative record with 3,586 new cases & 699 intubated patients

Panos - Mar 24, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,586, of which 10…

Americans searching “Greece” more than any European destination
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Americans searching “Greece” more than any European destination

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

A recent project from monitoring by Google, analyzed by web travel marketplace Koala indicates American travelers are keen to visit Greece as…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Ireland as Atlantis – Ancient Egyptian & Greek Clues
ART
shares9 views
ART
shares9 views

Ireland as Atlantis – Ancient Egyptian & Greek Clues

Panos - Mar 24, 2021

Scientists used to work on the assumption that Ireland was completely frozen over during the Ice Age, and therefore uninhabitable, until around 10,000 years ago. This assumption has…

Coronavirus Greece: New double negative record with 3,586 new cases & 699 intubated patients
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Coronavirus Greece: New double negative record with 3,586 new cases & 699 intubated patients

Panos - Mar 24, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,586, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Ireland as Atlantis – Ancient Egyptian & Greek Clues
ART
shares9 views
ART
shares9 views

Ireland as Atlantis – Ancient Egyptian & Greek Clues

Panos - Mar 24, 2021

Scientists used to work on the assumption that Ireland was completely frozen over during the Ice Age, and therefore uninhabitable, until around 10,000 years ago. This assumption has…

Coronavirus Greece: New double negative record with 3,586 new cases & 699 intubated patients
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Coronavirus Greece: New double negative record with 3,586 new cases & 699 intubated patients

Panos - Mar 24, 2021

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,586, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments