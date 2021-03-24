Coronavirus Greece: New double negative record with 3,586 new cases & 699 intubated patients
Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,586, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s entry borders.
The total number of cases is 242,347 (daily change +1.5%), of which 51.5% are men.
In total, 64,421 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, of which 24,091 were molecular and the remaining 40,330 rapid. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 80 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,965 are related to an already known case.
The new fatalities of patients with COVID-19 are 51, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,582 deaths have been recorded, 95.8% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 699 (65.5% men). Their median age is 68 years and 81.3% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,613 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 518 (daily change +31.47%). The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).
You may be interested
Looking for Love Online (infographic)Panos - Mar 24, 2021
More and more people are looking for (and finding) a partner with the help of dating apps and platforms. According…
Ireland as Atlantis – Ancient Egyptian & Greek CluesPanos - Mar 24, 2021
Scientists used to work on the assumption that Ireland was completely frozen over during the Ice Age, and therefore uninhabitable, until…
Mitsotakis – Biden phone call scheduled on March 25thPanos - Mar 24, 2021
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the US President Joe Biden will have a telephone conversation on the sidelines of Thursday’s Euro-teleconference, which…
Leave a Comment