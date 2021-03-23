LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Deaf people show how to swear in sign language and it’s brilliant (video-photos)

23 March 2021
11 Views

Cast your mind back to your very first French lesson in school: you know what you did.

You learned the swear words of course.

Which is why you probably have a repertoire of naughty words and statements in a whole host of languages.

That’s cool, we’ve all done it.

Well, you’ll be happy to know there’s another set of swear words you can add to your collection: In American Sign Language (ASL).

A group of deaf people got together and gave us the lowdown on some of the most NSFW words and phrases in ASL.

You’re welcome.

1. A**hole

sign-arsehole

2. Bastard

sign-bastard

3. B**ch

sign-bitch

4. Bulls**t

sign-bullshit

5. Dumbass

sign-dumbass

6. Hell

sign-hell

7. S**t

sign-shit

8. Piece of s**t

sign-piece-of-shit

9. S**t for brains

sign-shit-for-brains

10. C****cker

sign-c

Here’s the entire, uncensored video (with a few equally juicy phrases), below:

Source: indy100.com

You may be interested

Americans searching “Greece” more than any European destination
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Americans searching “Greece” more than any European destination

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

A recent project from monitoring by Google, analyzed by web travel marketplace Koala indicates American travelers are keen to visit Greece as…

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

The Turkish Lira fell as much as 17% against the dollar in Asian foreign exchange markets on Monday following a…

The Cities With The Worst Traffic Congestion (infographic)
WORLD
shares12 views
WORLD
shares12 views

The Cities With The Worst Traffic Congestion (infographic)

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

TomTom has released its 2020 Traffic Index which highlights congestion levels in 416 cities in 57 countries. Continual increases in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Americans searching “Greece” more than any European destination
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Americans searching “Greece” more than any European destination

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

A recent project from monitoring by Google, analyzed by web travel marketplace Koala indicates American travelers are keen to visit Greece as soon as the pandemic crisis is abated.…

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

The Turkish Lira fell as much as 17% against the dollar in Asian foreign exchange markets on Monday following a shocking decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to oust…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Americans searching “Greece” more than any European destination
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Americans searching “Greece” more than any European destination

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

A recent project from monitoring by Google, analyzed by web travel marketplace Koala indicates American travelers are keen to visit Greece as soon as the pandemic crisis is abated.…

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

The Turkish Lira fell as much as 17% against the dollar in Asian foreign exchange markets on Monday following a shocking decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to oust…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments