LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The Most Popular Passwords Around the World (infographic)

22 March 2021
28 Views

Cybersecurity is a topic for tech experts, sure, but every layperson can also do his or her part in an area of cybersecurity that isn’t so hard to understand: safe passwords. Using an easy to remember password doesn’t seem like a big deal until finding out that a popular hacking method actually uses a bot to try out a number of common passwords until one sticks. So, if you find your password on this list published by security application provider North Pass, it might be wise to make a change.

Among the most common passwords found in leaks in 2020 is the sneaky “qwerty”, the obvious “password” and the ubiquitous “123456” (or one of its many variations), which has led to lists of the most common password for some years. Using password as your password is truly an international phenomenon, as the new entry “senha” – Portuguese for password – in rank 6 shows.

source statista

Infographic: The Most Popular Passwords Around the World | Statista

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours in the country are 1,707, of…

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities

makis - Mar 22, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours in the country are…

Miraculous church of Panagia Plataniotissa in Kalavryta (photo)
ART
shares24 views
ART
shares24 views

Miraculous church of Panagia Plataniotissa in Kalavryta (photo)

Panos - Mar 22, 2021

At the village of Plataniotissa, 30km northwest of Kalavryta, at a beautiful green location, is one of the holiest and most…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours in the country are 1,707, of which 21 were identified after checks at…

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities

makis - Mar 22, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours in the country are 1,707, of which 21 were identified after…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities

Panos - Mar 23, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours in the country are 1,707, of which 21 were identified after checks at…

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities
GREECE
shares36 views
GREECE
shares36 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,707 new cases, 681 intubated, 69 fatalities

makis - Mar 22, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours in the country are 1,707, of which 21 were identified after…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments