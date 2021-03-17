Greek police arrest man, 74, accused of raping 10 year-old athletes

A man, 74, was arrested after two teenage girls told Greek police they had been sexually abused when they were 10 years old at a Swimming Club in Attica under the management of the alleged rapist.

The two underage athletes, 17 today, filed their official complaints at the Juvenile Protection Sub-Directorate of the Attica General Police Headquarters.

According to their deposition, the suspect sexually abused them for two years from 2013-2015.

As they told the officers and the psychologists who examined both they found the courage to come forward after the public revelations made by Olympic gold medalist Sofia Bekatorou about her experience.

After obtaining a warrant, police raided the suspect’s house and arrested him while during a search found and confiscated pornographic material.

The elderly man who, in addition to being a founding member of the specific swimming club group, was also involved in the organisation of the coaching, was taken to the Prosecutor on charges of rape. The Investigator ordered his pre-trial detention.