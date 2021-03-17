Greek police arrest man, 74, accused of raping 10 year-old athletes
A man, 74, was arrested after two teenage girls told Greek police they had been sexually abused when they were 10 years old at a Swimming Club in Attica under the management of the alleged rapist.
The two underage athletes, 17 today, filed their official complaints at the Juvenile Protection Sub-Directorate of the Attica General Police Headquarters.
According to their deposition, the suspect sexually abused them for two years from 2013-2015.
As they told the officers and the psychologists who examined both they found the courage to come forward after the public revelations made by Olympic gold medalist Sofia Bekatorou about her experience.
After obtaining a warrant, police raided the suspect’s house and arrested him while during a search found and confiscated pornographic material.
The elderly man who, in addition to being a founding member of the specific swimming club group, was also involved in the organisation of the coaching, was taken to the Prosecutor on charges of rape. The Investigator ordered his pre-trial detention.
You may be interested
Archaeologists find dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text in GreekPanos - Mar 17, 2021
Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in…
Coronavirus Greece: 1,533 new cases, 59 fatalitiesPanos - Mar 17, 2021
Greece announced that new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,533, of which 27 were…
Greek-Turkish exploratory talks end after 6 hoursPanos - Mar 17, 2021
The 62nd round of informal, non-binding exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey on the delimitation of maritime zones in the…
Leave a Comment