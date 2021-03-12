LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

12 March 2021
25 Views

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras specified a series of measures aimed at alleviating businesses, freelance professionals, and single proprietors who were hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.

These include a haircut in the first three rounds of the repayable advance, which can reach up to 65% of the government loan, subsidy of fixed expenses in the form of offsets with future tax and insurance obligations, a subsidy of business loans, and transfer of installments in tax arrangements to the tax office and in the insurance funds, and a full March rent exemption for the affected businesses.

The total cost of the measures amounts to € 2.5 billion announced by the government to further support the real economy.

You may be interested

Time: How Erdogan’s increasingly erratic rule in Turkey presents a risk to the world – Analysis
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Time: How Erdogan’s increasingly erratic rule in Turkey presents a risk to the world – Analysis

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

Over the past 18 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated more power than any leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the…

Meet the Ancient Greek horse that still exists today! (video)
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Meet the Ancient Greek horse that still exists today! (video)

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

The small-bodied species of the Skyrian horse is one of the rarest horse breeds in the world. It was native…

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalities

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7 were identified…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Time: How Erdogan’s increasingly erratic rule in Turkey presents a risk to the world – Analysis
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Time: How Erdogan’s increasingly erratic rule in Turkey presents a risk to the world – Analysis

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

Over the past 18 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated more power than any leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. He has transformed…

Meet the Ancient Greek horse that still exists today! (video)
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Meet the Ancient Greek horse that still exists today! (video)

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

The small-bodied species of the Skyrian horse is one of the rarest horse breeds in the world. It was native to Greece, and in ancient times lived…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Time: How Erdogan’s increasingly erratic rule in Turkey presents a risk to the world – Analysis
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Time: How Erdogan’s increasingly erratic rule in Turkey presents a risk to the world – Analysis

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

Over the past 18 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated more power than any leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. He has transformed…

Meet the Ancient Greek horse that still exists today! (video)
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Meet the Ancient Greek horse that still exists today! (video)

Panos - Mar 12, 2021

The small-bodied species of the Skyrian horse is one of the rarest horse breeds in the world. It was native to Greece, and in ancient times lived…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments