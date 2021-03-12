Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses
Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras specified a series of measures aimed at alleviating businesses, freelance professionals, and single proprietors who were hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.
These include a haircut in the first three rounds of the repayable advance, which can reach up to 65% of the government loan, subsidy of fixed expenses in the form of offsets with future tax and insurance obligations, a subsidy of business loans, and transfer of installments in tax arrangements to the tax office and in the insurance funds, and a full March rent exemption for the affected businesses.
The total cost of the measures amounts to € 2.5 billion announced by the government to further support the real economy.
You may be interested
Time: How Erdogan’s increasingly erratic rule in Turkey presents a risk to the world – AnalysisPanos - Mar 12, 2021
Over the past 18 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated more power than any leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the…
Meet the Ancient Greek horse that still exists today! (video)Panos - Mar 12, 2021
The small-bodied species of the Skyrian horse is one of the rarest horse breeds in the world. It was native…
Coronavirus Greece: 2,570 new cases, 506 intubated, 51 fatalitiesPanos - Mar 12, 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,570, of which 7 were identified…
Leave a Comment