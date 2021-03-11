LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 2,633 new cases, 1,322 in Attica

11 March 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,633, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 212,091 (daily change +1.3%), of which 51.6% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 69 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,312 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 43, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,886 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 479 (66.0% men). Their median age is 67 years, 85.0% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,445 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 443 (daily change + 13.59%).

Scientists call for serious study of "unidentified aerial phenomena"
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Scientists call for serious study of "unidentified aerial phenomena"

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

The US Navy recently admitted that, indeed, strangely behaving objects caught on video by jet pilots over the years are genuine head-scratchers. There are…

The Enormous Scale Of Global Food Waste
WORLD
shares30 views
WORLD
shares30 views

