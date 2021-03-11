Coronavirus Greece: 2,633 new cases, 1,322 in Attica
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,633, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.
The total number of cases amounts to 212,091 (daily change +1.3%), of which 51.6% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 69 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,312 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 43, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,886 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 479 (66.0% men). Their median age is 67 years, 85.0% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,445 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 443 (daily change + 13.59%).
You may be interested
Scientists call for serious study of “unidentified aerial phenomena”Panos - Mar 10, 2021
The US Navy recently admitted that, indeed, strangely behaving objects caught on video by jet pilots over the years are genuine head-scratchers. There are…
The Enormous Scale Of Global Food WastePanos - Mar 10, 2021
The issue of global food waste is quickly becoming a billion-tonne problem. According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s 2021…
US President Biden forgets the name of his Defence SecretaryPanos - Mar 10, 2021
US President Joe Biden on Monday forgot the name of Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at a White House event —…
Leave a Comment