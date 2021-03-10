LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece ranks 20th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking

9 March 2021
31 Views

According to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking for February, Greece moved up eleven spots from January, with an overall rating of 55.7.

Bloomberg draws up the ranking based on the number of new cases for every 100-thousand people each month, the fatality rate, the amount of secured vaccines, the vaccination rate, the degree of lockdowns, and growth outlooks.

New Zealand maintained the top spot, followed by Australia, Singapore, Finland, Norway, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand to complete the top 10.

Mexico is at the bottom of the list.

Source: greekcitytimes.com

You may be interested

Scientists call for serious study of “unidentified aerial phenomena”
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Scientists call for serious study of “unidentified aerial phenomena”

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

The US Navy recently admitted that, indeed, strangely behaving objects caught on video by jet pilots over the years are genuine head-scratchers. There are…

The Enormous Scale Of Global Food Waste
WORLD
shares30 views
WORLD
shares30 views

The Enormous Scale Of Global Food Waste

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

The issue of global food waste is quickly becoming a billion-tonne problem. According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s 2021…

US President Biden forgets the name of his Defence Secretary
WORLD
shares36 views
WORLD
shares36 views

US President Biden forgets the name of his Defence Secretary

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

US President Joe Biden on Monday forgot the name of Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at a White House event —…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Scientists call for serious study of “unidentified aerial phenomena”
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Scientists call for serious study of “unidentified aerial phenomena”

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

The US Navy recently admitted that, indeed, strangely behaving objects caught on video by jet pilots over the years are genuine head-scratchers. There are eyewitness accounts not only from pilots but…

The Enormous Scale Of Global Food Waste
WORLD
shares30 views
WORLD
shares30 views

The Enormous Scale Of Global Food Waste

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

The issue of global food waste is quickly becoming a billion-tonne problem. According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s 2021 Food Waste Index, the world produces 931…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Scientists call for serious study of “unidentified aerial phenomena”
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Scientists call for serious study of “unidentified aerial phenomena”

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

The US Navy recently admitted that, indeed, strangely behaving objects caught on video by jet pilots over the years are genuine head-scratchers. There are eyewitness accounts not only from pilots but…

The Enormous Scale Of Global Food Waste
WORLD
shares30 views
WORLD
shares30 views

The Enormous Scale Of Global Food Waste

Panos - Mar 10, 2021

The issue of global food waste is quickly becoming a billion-tonne problem. According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s 2021 Food Waste Index, the world produces 931…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments