Greece ranks 20th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking
According to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking for February, Greece moved up eleven spots from January, with an overall rating of 55.7.
Bloomberg draws up the ranking based on the number of new cases for every 100-thousand people each month, the fatality rate, the amount of secured vaccines, the vaccination rate, the degree of lockdowns, and growth outlooks.
New Zealand maintained the top spot, followed by Australia, Singapore, Finland, Norway, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand to complete the top 10.
Mexico is at the bottom of the list.
Source: greekcitytimes.com
You may be interested
Scientists call for serious study of “unidentified aerial phenomena”Panos - Mar 10, 2021
The US Navy recently admitted that, indeed, strangely behaving objects caught on video by jet pilots over the years are genuine head-scratchers. There are…
The Enormous Scale Of Global Food WastePanos - Mar 10, 2021
The issue of global food waste is quickly becoming a billion-tonne problem. According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s 2021…
US President Biden forgets the name of his Defence SecretaryPanos - Mar 10, 2021
US President Joe Biden on Monday forgot the name of Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at a White House event —…
Leave a Comment