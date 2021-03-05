Coronavirus Greece: 2,215 new cases, 451 intubated, 32 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,215, of which 15 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 201,677 (daily change +1.1%), of which 51.7% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 71 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,885 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 32 , while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,664 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 451 (68.3% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.7% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,398 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 402 (daily change + 10.14%).