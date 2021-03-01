Pulse Poll: New Democracy leads with 15 points from second SYRIZA

New Democracy has a lead of 15 percentage points over SYRIZA with a reduction on the valid votes, in the gallop of the company Pulse for SKAI TV that took place between February 26-28.

Specifically, ND has 38% and SYRIZA 23%. They are followed by KINAL with 7.5%, KKE with 6%, the Hellenic Solution with 4.5% and the MERA25 with 3%. “Other” answered 8% while the “Undecided” are at 10%.

For the “more suitable for Prime Minister” question, Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads with 19 points, having 44% against Alexis Tsipras with 25%. 27% answered “neither of them”.