Mystery titanium ball found in Bahamas from space

1 March 2021
A heavy titanium ball, believed to have been a part of a Russian spacecraft, has been discovered on a beach in the Bahamas, The Independent reported. The object was found by British national Manon Clarke, according to the newspaper.

According to The Independent, the object could be a Hydrazine Propellant Tank for a satellite or spacecraft; however, it is not clear how it wound up in the Bahamas. The Russian text on the object says it has an operating temperature range of between -170 and -196 Celsius, a capacity of around 43 litres, a maximum weight of around 41 kg and also suggests it may have been constructed in 2018.

Source: sputniknews.com

