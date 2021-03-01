Greek government spokesperson resigns
The Greek government spokesperson, Christos Tarantilis submitted his resignation in a letter to the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday.
In the letter to the PM, he cited family reasons for his decision that hindered him from carrying out his duties. However, many ND officials believe Tarantilis could not stand the pressure, recalling that when asked about Lignadis’ resignation from the post of director of the National Theatre over his alleged sexual misconduct, the only thing he managed to say was that it had happened for personal reasons.
Sources say that Aristotelia Peloni, his deputy at the press office will replace Tarantilis.
