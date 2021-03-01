Coronavirus Greece: 1,269 new cases, 379 intubated, 36 deaths

The Greek authorities announced today the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus that were recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,269, of which 1 was identified after checks at the entrance gates of the country.

The total number of cases amounts to 191,100 (daily change +0.7%), of which 51.7% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 53 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,671 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 36, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,504 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 391 (70.6% men). Their median age is 68 years and 95.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 68 years and older. 84.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,341 patients have been discharged from the ICU. The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the territory are 291 (daily change -15.90%). The average seven-day admission is 290 patients.