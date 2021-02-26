LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek PM announces Metoo Greece site for victims of sexual harassment

26 February 2021
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the creation of the website metoogreece where potential victims of sexual harassment can forward their complaints.

The website metoogreece.gr, is a tool of the State available to all citizens, providing information and raising awareness on matters of sexual harassment, abuse and violence and actions to combat them.

On this platform, victims will be able to chat live about their complaints and grievances.

“Together we are breaking the silence. You are not alone” notes the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a post on social media referring to the #metooGR #metoogreece movement.

 

