Coronavirus Greece: 1,784 new cases, 367 intubated, 39 deaths

26 February 2021
Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,784, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 186,469 (daily change + 1.0%), of which 51.8% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 63 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,600 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 39, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,410 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 367 (70.0% men). Their median age is 69 years, 86.1% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,315 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 292 (daily change -3.95%).

Recent Comments