Coronavirus Greece: Alarm as 2,147 new cases & 357 intubated patients are announced

The Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,147, of which 16 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 182,783 (daily change + 1.2%), of which 51.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 55 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,492 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 22, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,343 deaths have been recorded, 95.7% of which had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 357 (68.1% men). Their median age is 69 years, 86.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,291 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals in Greece are 299 (daily change + 13.26%).