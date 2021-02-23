President Sakellaropoulou visiting Diapontia Islands
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou is visiting Othonous and Erikoussa islands on Monday, on the occasion of the launching of the vaccination programme for the inhabitants of the Diapontia Islands, which are the cornerstone of the northwestern part of the Greek territory.
The vaccination of the few permanent residents of the island complex consisting of Mathraki, Othonous and Erikoussa started on Sunday morning, by National Public Health Organisation (NPHO) officials who arrived in Mathraki. The vaccination programme continued in Erikoussa, and is expected to be completed later in the day in Othonous, in the presence of the President of the Republic.
