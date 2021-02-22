LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek trade deficit with Turkey up in January-September 2020

22 February 2021
Bilateral trade transactions between Greece and Turkey totaled 2.1 billion euros in the January-September 2020 period, down 24 pct from the same period in 2019, the Greek embassy in Ankara said in a report.

The trade balance remained negative for Greece (182.7 million euros), up 112.7 pct compared with 2019, with Greek exports totaling 968.8 million euros in the nine-month period, down 28.4 pct, placing Turkey sixth among the top export destinations for Greek products (down from 4th in 2019).

Greek imports from Turkey totaled 1.15 billion euros, down 19.9 pct from 2019, ranking Turkey 13th among Greece’s suppliers (10th in 2019).

The value of Turkish exports in 2020 totaled 169.48 billion US dollars, of which around 70 billion were absorbed by EU countries. Germany was the biggest trade partner of Turkey.

