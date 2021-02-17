Greece confirms 1,121 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday; 309 on ventilators
Greece confirmed 1,121 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 6 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.
Confirmed infections since the pandemic began total 173,905 in Greece. In the last 7 days, 50 confirmed cases related to incoming travellers and 1,800 to already confirmed cases.
A total of 309 patients are on ventilators currently. Their median age is 70 years. An 87.4 percent has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.
EODY said that 29 people died of Covid-19, while the deceased since the pandemic began in Greece total 6,181. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.
The median age of new cases is 44 years old (range: 0.2 to 105 yrs old), while the median age of the deceased is 79 years (range: 15 to 103 yrs old).
You may be interested
The megalithic mystery of the Greek Dragon Houses (photos)Panos - Feb 17, 2021
Mt. Olympus, the Peloponnesian War, Pericles, Athens, and, of course, the Parthenon. When one considers ancient Greece, these are only…
Turkey moves from verbal to active provocations with research vessel “Cesme” in the AegeanPanos - Feb 17, 2021
Just 24 hours after the delusional verbal attacks of Tayyip Erdogan on Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the false argument that Athens “does not know its…
Greek PM Mitsotakis to Bloomberg on tourism, Europe vaccine distributionPanos - Feb 17, 2021
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed in an interview the outlook for tourism in Greece, Europe’s vaccine distribution, plans to repay…
Leave a Comment