Greece confirms 1,121 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday; 309 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 1,121 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 6 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Confirmed infections since the pandemic began total 173,905 in Greece. In the last 7 days, 50 confirmed cases related to incoming travellers and 1,800 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 309 patients are on ventilators currently. Their median age is 70 years. An 87.4 percent has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Since the pandemic began, 1,231 patients have been discharged from ICUs. The current average of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals nationally is 190 (daily change: -5.47 pct). The average rate of hospital admissions in the last 7 days is 224 patients.

EODY said that 29 people died of Covid-19, while the deceased since the pandemic began in Greece total 6,181. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of new cases is 44 years old (range: 0.2 to 105 yrs old), while the median age of the deceased is 79 years (range: 15 to 103 yrs old).